Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. 345,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

