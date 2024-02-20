Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,316,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,581,000 after acquiring an additional 262,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,051,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,461,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 718,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,132,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,312. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.