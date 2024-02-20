Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,088,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,871,000 after purchasing an additional 144,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,824,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,908,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

