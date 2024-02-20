Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,786 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,159. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.