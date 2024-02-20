Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 5,750 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $1,780,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3,129.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $7,385,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 980,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

