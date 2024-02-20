Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 432.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.70 on Tuesday, reaching $458.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,082. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.