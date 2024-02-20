Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.95. 392,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

