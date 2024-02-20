Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.40. 552,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,531. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.56.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.