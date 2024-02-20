Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 8,150 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,980,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 1,208,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

