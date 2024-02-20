Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 3,864 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,493,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 149.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. 933,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

