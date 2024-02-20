Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.
RCKY stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.
In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
