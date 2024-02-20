Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.