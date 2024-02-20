Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $3,281.66 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $33.30 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $3,281.66 or 0.06210880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 563,897 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 563,799.84368581. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,216.82324159 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $23,056,840.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

