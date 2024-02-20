Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBH. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

