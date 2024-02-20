Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

