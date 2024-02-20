Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

