Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,534,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 135,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

