Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,943,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 717,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 401,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

