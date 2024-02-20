Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Onsemi by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.