Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

