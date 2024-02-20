Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,751 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

