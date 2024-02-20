River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 88,312 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,312 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. 3,148,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,354,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

