River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 75,779 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,779 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. 191,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.