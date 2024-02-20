River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,784 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 249,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,952. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

