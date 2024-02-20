River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $7.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 427,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,211. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

