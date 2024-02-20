River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 267,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,829. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

