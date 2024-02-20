River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $179.43.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

