River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 128,480 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,480 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Liberty Latin America worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 51.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 55.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.