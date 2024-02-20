River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,088,847 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088,847 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of American Equity Investment Life worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

