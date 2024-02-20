River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,886 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Premier by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 1,028,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 368.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $16,098,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 90,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

