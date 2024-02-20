River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 86,277 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $147.32. 209,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.