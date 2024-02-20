River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $5.61 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. 42,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,249. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $77.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.