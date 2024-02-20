River Road Asset Management LLC Has $24.85 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,750 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Lithia Motors worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LAD traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,739. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

