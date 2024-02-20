River Road Asset Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 13,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

