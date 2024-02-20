River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

Centene stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 448,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

