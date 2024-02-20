River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,894 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Newmark Group worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,944. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

