River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 712 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 119,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. 1,864,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

