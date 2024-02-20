River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,588 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 7,289,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,580,318. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

