River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,924 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 252,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,930. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

