River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,859 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. 951,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,643. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

