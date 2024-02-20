River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 13,819 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 4,395,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,936. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

