River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,048 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of EMN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. 215,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
