River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,048 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. 215,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

