River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954,537. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

