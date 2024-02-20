River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 1.0 %

State Street stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 607,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

