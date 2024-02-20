River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.11 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

