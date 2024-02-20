River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 1,533,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

