River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Owens Corning Profile



Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

