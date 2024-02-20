River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,146 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 8,710,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,167,172. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

