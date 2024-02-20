River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,233 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,869,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

