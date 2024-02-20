Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,000 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,000 ($75.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,304 ($66.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,301.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,561.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,273.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,277 ($79.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

