Reviewing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Permian Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Permian Resources 0 3 13 0 2.81

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $354.33 million 1.30 $51.89 million $0.32 13.66 Permian Resources $2.76 billion 4.08 $515.04 million $0.91 15.99

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Permian Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. VAALCO Energy pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Resources pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 8.48% 10.09% 5.49% Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Resources beats VAALCO Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.